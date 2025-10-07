Queen's Park: New plans revealed for former tennis courts at popular Chesterfield park
Former tennis courts at the Queen’s Park Annex Site in Chesterfield are set to be leased to a private operator, the Public Notice Portal has reported.
The operator, who would lease the land for 15 years, intends to redevelop the site into padel courts, subject to obtaining a planning permission.
Objections to the proposal must be made in writing by October 17 and addressed to Property, Procurement and Contract Legal Team Manager Legal Services at Chesterfield Borough Council with a reference KIERES/ 8339.
