Queen's Baton Relay brings taste of Commonwealth Games excitement to Derbyshire

The Queen’s Baton arrived at the cable car base station at 4.35pm and was carried by Shirley Smith of React who boarded the cable car to take the flight across the spectacular Derwent Valley to the visitor centre at the summit.
Once at the top Shirley was welcomed by Andrew Pugh (Chairman of the Heights) and Vanessa Pugh, before handing the baton over to Stephen George of e.on who then completed a circuit around the iconic Victoria Prospect Tower and back down to Matlock Bath via the cable car.
Here are a selection of actions shots from the day.