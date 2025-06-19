Queen Victoria locket sells for £3,000 at Derbyshire auction

By Gay Bolton
Published 19th Jun 2025, 11:00 BST
A locket given by Queen Victoria to commemorate the death of her favourite servant and confidant, John Brown, has been sold for £3000 by a Derbyshire auctioneer.

Irita Marriott, owner of Irita Marriott Auctioneers and Valuers, said: “We had a lot of interest around the locket in the lead-up to the auction and it achieved one right royal result! The provenance which accompanied it is what made it really special, we could trace where it has been handed down through Elizabeth's family directly from her time working for Queen Victoria.”

The gold and agate mourning locket was originally presented to Elizabeth Smith who was housekeeper to Queen Victoria at Osborne House on the Isle of Wight. Elizabeth worked for the Queen for 33 years before retiring to her home town of Hucknall in Nottinghamshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This coveted-artefact was sold as part of Irita Marriott Auctioneers and Valuers June Two Day Antique and Collectors Auction which continues today (Thursday, June 19). The auction house is based in Melbourne.

Related topics:DerbyshireHucknall
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice