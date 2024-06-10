Purr-fect birthday party for furry friend of north Derbyshire care home residents
and live on Freeview channel 276
Furry friend Storm was the centre of attention at a party in Thomas Colledge House, Bolsover to celebrate his 9th birthday. Nine party hats including a crown, balloons, bunting and a birthday card added to the fun of the big day.
Sarah Bussey, who works in business services, said: “Storm came to Thomas Colledge House, Bolsover over six years ago as a rescue; he immediately made himself at home, enjoying a nice peaceful environment. He gives comfort to all the residents.
"Storm is loved by all who come to Thomas Colledge House and has all the visitors well trained to let him in and out; they love to see him about the home, whether it’s curled up on a chair or having a walk through the grounds.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.