Care home residents in north Derbyshire treated their pet cat like a king on his birthday.

Furry friend Storm was the centre of attention at a party in Thomas Colledge House, Bolsover to celebrate his 9th birthday. Nine party hats including a crown, balloons, bunting and a birthday card added to the fun of the big day.

Sarah Bussey, who works in business services, said: “Storm came to Thomas Colledge House, Bolsover over six years ago as a rescue; he immediately made himself at home, enjoying a nice peaceful environment. He gives comfort to all the residents.

