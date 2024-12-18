Puppy love: five little lurchers at Chesterfield RSPCA shelter are among dogs looking for forever homes

The four male and one female lurcher pups, who will be three months old on December 27, are seeking forever homes with loving owners who can devote time to their training and welfare.

Being a pet owner requires dedication but you will reap the rewards. Not only will you have a four-legged friend for life but also a golden opportunity to step up your exercise regime with a canine companion in tow.

If you are interested in adopting any of the dogs, go to https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/dogs/

Meet Charlie, Waffle and Cassie, clockwise from left, who are being cared for at Chesterfield RSPCA shelter. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

Freddie How cute is little lurcher Freddie? He loves his toys and games. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

Johnny Lurcher pup Johnny loves a cuddle. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

Mollie Lurcher babe Mollie loves lots of fuss and attention. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA