Puppy love: five little lurchers at Chesterfield RSPCA shelter are among dogs looking for forever homes

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 23:19 BST
Five adorable puppies – all born on the same day – are among the new arrivals at Chesterfield RSPCA shelter.

The four male and one female lurcher pups, who will be three months old on December 27, are seeking forever homes with loving owners who can devote time to their training and welfare.

Being a pet owner requires dedication but you will reap the rewards. Not only will you have a four-legged friend for life but also a golden opportunity to step up your exercise regime with a canine companion in tow.

If you are interested in adopting any of the dogs, go to https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/dogs/

Meet Charlie, Waffle and Cassie, clockwise from left, who are being cared for at Chesterfield RSPCA shelter.

1. Dogs.jpg

Meet Charlie, Waffle and Cassie, clockwise from left, who are being cared for at Chesterfield RSPCA shelter. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

Photo Sales
How cute is little lurcher Freddie? He loves his toys and games.

2. Freddie

How cute is little lurcher Freddie? He loves his toys and games. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

Photo Sales
Lurcher pup Johnny loves a cuddle.

3. Johnny

Lurcher pup Johnny loves a cuddle. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

Photo Sales
Lurcher babe Mollie loves lots of fuss and attention.

4. Mollie

Lurcher babe Mollie loves lots of fuss and attention. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield RSPCA
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice