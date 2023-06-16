News you can trust since 1855
Pupils from Staveley school learn hit by singer P!nk – as African Drumming workshop celebrates World Music Day

Pupils from two schools celebrated their love of music ahead of World Music Day by taking part in an African Drumming Workshop.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 15:21 BST

Year 1 and 2 pupils from St Joseph’s Catholic and CofE primary school in Staveley, visited nearby Netherthorpe School, to learn to play a variety of different rhythms.

The youngsters also learned how to play as part of an ensemble, and were treated to a performance by the Netherthorpe African Drumming group of songs from the hit Disney film ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ – the latest hit from singer P!nk, who is currently touring the UK.

Rachel Cracknell, music teacher at Netherthorpe School, which is part of the Cavendish Learning Trust, said: “It was fantastic seeing Netherthorpe students supporting, encouraging the primary school students and showing them different techniques on drums.”

Year 1 and 2 pupils from St Joseph’s Catholic & CofE primary school at Calver Crescent in Staveley, visited nearby Netherthorpe School, to learn to play a variety of different rhythms ahead of World Music Day, which takes place on Wednesday, June 21.
Netherthorpe’s African drumming group have been working hard over the past few months, learning complex rhythms and developing visually exciting drumming patterns in preparation for the workshop performance.

Mrs Cracknell added: “The performance by our students at Netherthorpe went down well with the younger students. It was great to see their little faces beaming with excitement as they watched!

“I am extremely proud of the drumming group who showed great leadership skills when working with pupils from St Joseph’s Primary School. They each worked individually so hard in preparation for the event and they continue to impress me with their musicianship and creativity.

“They are committed, hard-working and are role model students. I look forward to teaching the group every week and I couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of them.”

The youngsters also learned how to play as part of an ensemble, and were treated to a performance by the Netherthorpe African Drumming group of songs from the hit Disney film ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ – the latest hit from singer P!nk, who is currently touring the UK.
Secondary school pupils from Netherthorpe helped the younger students to create their own rhythms based on syllables from their favourite animal’s name. At the end of the workshop, each group was asked to perform their creative rhythms.
