Pupils at Derbyshire school take on teacher roles for the day in memory of former student who would have been 18 this week
Abbie passed away in October 2017, before finishing primary school due to complications related to type one diabetes, which she had been diagnosed with at aged six.
To commemorate the former student, pupils hosted Rule The School Day on Wednesday, June 28, when Abbie would have celebrated her 18th birthday.
Ahead of the event pupils took part in the ticket raffle – and lucky winners got to become teachers for a day. Children got a chance to prepare before having a chance to teach their peers – and teachers who dressed up as students. The event has been hosted to commemorate Abbie and to raise funds for diabetes research.
Natalie French, Deputy Head Teacher at Sharley Park Community Primary School, said: “In memory of Abbie Jacques we continue to hold an annual Rule the School Day - children get to buy raffle tickets to be different adults within the school and the money we raise goes to Diabetes UK as Abbie was a Type 1 Diabetic. Her brother Charlie came up with the idea and we have continued as a school to support this.
"Abbie would have been 18 on June 28, so this year was extremely important. This year we raised £437 which will be sent to the charity to support their ongoing work and research into diabetes. Sharley Park remain committed to the support and care of diabetic children in school.”