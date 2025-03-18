Pupils at Derbyshire primary school plant nearly 400 trees in a day
Pupils at Staveley Junior School undertook a mammoth task of planting nearly 400 trees in a day last Thursday, March 13.
As part of the Woodland Trust's mission to create more green spaces and encourage more wildlife, the school were donated little saplings to grow some thick hedgerows along the side of their grounds.
Each class put on their wellies and boots and came out for 40 minutes during the day braving mixed weather conditions. The children dug a small whole and carefully positioned each sapling in rows to create the new hedges.
There were eight different species of tree, including hawthorn, blackthorn, hazel and wild cherry.
A spokesperson for Staveley Junior School said: “We look forward to tending them and watching them grow over the next few years! “As part of our work as an OPAL (Outdoor Play and Learning) school – we are constantly trying to develop our play offer and our outdoor learning opportunities. This is a great contribution to improving habitats within school and encouraging wildlife.”
