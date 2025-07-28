Pulp guitarist shares verdict on headline concert at Tramlines during his book signing in Chesterfield

Pulp guitarist Mark Webber returned to the Derbyshire town where he had first listened to the band as a teenager, interviewed them for his fanzine and arranged a gig for Jarvis Cocker and group at the Conservative Club nearly 40 years ago.

Perched on a seat in the Soresby Street Cafe, Mark lifted the lid on being part of the famous band and answered questions in a special event which was promoted by Tallbird Records.

Mark said: "It's very strange for me to be in Chesterfield like this. Usually, I'm just a person around town."

He was in Chesterfield to promote his book I'm With Pulp, Are You? inspired by a horde of memorabilia that he collected over the years and had unearthed during lockdown.

A couple of months ago Mark met James Grindell at a listening party for Pulp at Rough Trade where they discovered they were both from Chesterfield and had gone to the same school. James, who now lives in Belper, asked Mark whether he would do a q&a and book signing in Chesterfield.

Interviewing Mark during the first part of Saturday’s event, James looked the part in bucket hat and T-shirt with Pulp written on the back and Patchwork emblazoned on the front - the name by which the band teased their surprise appearance at Glastonbury this year.

James opened up with the hot topic of the weekend, Tramlines. He said of Pulp’s headline concert at the festival in Sheffield: "I thought it was amazing....Mark's got a different opinion.” Mark said: "I thought it was OK but I didn't think it was the best concert we'd ever done."

Cue laughter from the audience as James said: "Mark is suffering because he went to, as you do when you're a rock and roll star, a party afterwards and he didn't get in until two in the morning." Mark retorted: "It was not a very wild party...you didn't miss much!"

With Tramlines attracting spectators from all over the country, the audience for Mark's sell-out event in Chesterfield included fans from Essex, Birmingham and Manchester who were keen to add their own questions to the mix.

Mark had plenty of stories to share including memories of Pulp's debut Glastonbury appearance in 1995 when they headlined the Pyramid stage. That was the year when the Stone Roses pulled out and Pulp were given just eight days' notice to play the country's biggest festival. Mark said: "We were not prepared to play a concert at that moment. We were still recording an album, we had to stop what we were doing and rehearse. We decided to play three completely unheard of songs which were maybe Disco 2000, Sorted for E’s and Wizz and Mis-Shapes. We were extremely nervous, we had to camp there because there was no accommodation so we had to buy some tents and sleeping bags and get special permission to pitch backstage."

Common People – the hit that catapulted Pulp to fame – was released a month before their Glastonbury debut. Mark said: "We knew Common People was a great song and a great record, but it did take us by surprise how much it was adopted by the public. I was involved in the writing and recording of Common People but I wasn't in the writing credits until this year and I wasn't in the video."

Two pieces of information about future plans for Pulp which Mark leaked during the afternoon delighted his audience. Mark said: "We had a little meeting a couple of weeks ago where we agreed we'd do more concerts next year. I can't promise we'll come to Chesterfield!"

He also revealed that Garth Jennings, whose feature film credits include A Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy and Sing and Sing II, had plans for a concert film of Pulp which would tell the story of the band without it being a documentary. Mark said: "I think it won't be ready until the end of next year.”

Among the many stories he shared of life with Sheffield’s famous band were those of U2’s frontman turning up to see Pulp’s shows in Dublin. Bono left a note for Pulp in their dressing room after their most recent concert in the city and sent the band a hamper during a previous show.

Mark said: “I remember being at Top of the Pops and Mariah Carey coming down the corridor followed by like what seemed like hundreds of people and I had to step aside.”

He treasures two items that he has collected over his 40+ years’ connection with Pulp – a briefcase that belonged to his dad which Mark used when he was the band’s tour manager and a doll fashioned in Mark’s likeness.

Taking the audience back to his teenage years, Mark revealed that his favourite teacher at Chesterfield Boys School was Mr Grimshaw, who taught German and French and helped him print his fanzine, Cosmic Pig.

He admitted that in later life, he had been somewhat disparaging about his former home town when asked by a Radio 5 interviewer late at night to comment on the best thing about Chesterfield to which Mark had replied the bypass!

Like the fans who turned up to his book signing, a young Mark had rubbed shoulders with his favourite artist. He said: "I sort of met David Bowie. I got his autograph and I didn't get any acknowledgment that I was standing there next to him. The first cool record I bought was The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust in 1983 - it is quite possible that came from Hudsons."

Fliss Merrin, who lives in Chesterfield, was 13 when Pulp were the first band she saw live at Sheffield Arena in 1996 (she’s still got the ticket) and said they were integral to how she had become as a person.

She asked Mark: "Apart from Pulp, were there any bands that really inspired you with your music?" Mark replied: "Spacemen 3 were my other big band." He was 15 years old when he wrote to Spacemen 3 asking them if they were playing in the Chesterfield area, to which they replied ‘no’. The enterprising teenager persuaded Spacemen 3 do a concert at the Lagoon Bar (which later became the Barking Badger and Martha’s Vineyard) and pulled in an audience of 35 fans. Mark said: "It was completely amazing.”

Prior to the book signing, Mark drew a raffle with the first prize of a signed copy of Pulp’s single Spike Island and a copy of the album More up for grabs. The star prize was won by Rob Pilmore who had bought ten tickets and later lost one, but thankfully for Rob and his partner Fliss Merrin the missing ticket didn’t have the winning number on it!

Maria Harris, the owner of Tallbird Records, raised £200 through the raffle and is donating the proceeds to Ashgate Hospice.

