Public urged not to fish at popular Chesterfield fishing pond - as biodiversity hub plans revealed

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 1st Aug 2025, 13:21 BST
Public are asked to refrain from fishing after the angling club’s licence at a Wingerworth pond expired.

North East Derbyshire District Council has today (Friday, August 1) issued an appeal to the public asking them not to fish at Wingerworth Lido.

This comes after the angling club’s licence for the Wingerworth Lido ended in June and there are currently no fishing rights in place.

The former fishing pond, which used to be an outdoor swimming pool from 1932 to 1993, is now set to become a biodiversity hub under new plans.

The angling club’s licence for the Wingerworth Lido ended in June and there are currently no fishing rights in place. (Image: North East Derbyshire District Council)

In an online appeal a spokesperson for North East Derbyshire District Council said: “We’re asking for your support in helping us protect the biodiversity of Wingerworth Lido.

“Please refrain from fishing at the Lido while we work to install new signage in the coming weeks.

"This is a vital step in promoting the area as a biodiversity hub — a safe space for wildlife to thrive.

“Looking ahead, we’re excited to explore the idea of forming a Friends of Wingerworth Lido group — a community-led initiative to help shape the future of this beautiful space. If you’d like to be involved or share ideas, we’d love to hear from you.

"Let’s work together to protect and celebrate this special place. Thank you for your support”

Anyone who would be intrested in joining the Friends of Wingerworth Lido group is asked to email North East Derbyshire District Council at [email protected].

