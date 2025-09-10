Public toilets at Derbyshire beauty spot have £1,000 guide price at auction

Two derelict former toilet blocks at a Derbyshire beauty spot are going up for auction – and you don’t need to be flush with cash to put in a bid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The buildings, close to Ogston Reservoir near Brackenfield, have a bargain guide price of £500 each and are being sold on behalf of North East Derbyshire District Council.

Adrian Little, a director at auction house Mark Jenkinson, said: “It’s been a while since these facilities were in use and it would be great if someone might be able to find a new purpose for them, although of course any potential buyer would have to obtain the necessary planning consent in order to redevelop them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are certainly not large, at just 250 sq ft each, but with the popularity of TV property renovation shows such as George Clark’s Amazing Spaces on Channel 4, increasingly people do find some really imaginative ways to redevelop even the smallest of properties. These are also in a great location, between Chesterfield, Matlock and Alfreton, and on the doorstep of the Peak District National Park.”

The disused toilet blocks at Ogston Reservoir will have a guide price of £500 each at auction on September 24, 2025.

Ogston Reservoir is a magnet for bird-watchers and watersports enthusiasts.

The derelict toilet blocks will be sold by Sheffield firm Mark Jenkinson in an online auction on September 24, 2025. For more details, visit www.markjenkinson.co.uk