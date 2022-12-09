Chesterfield Borough Council’s Cabinet is due to decide which of 17 bids received for Tapton House to accept in a meeting on Tuesday, December 13, which neither the public nor press will be allowed to attend.

The controversial move by the authority to offload the Grade II listed property has been met with significant opposition from members of the public, as well as a petition signed by more than 2,800 people.

Chesterfield Borough Council will decide the future of Tapton House on Tuesday

Councillor Dean Collins, cabinet member for economic growth, said: “The council is committed to finding the right individual or organisation with the financial ability to restore Tapton House and keep it in good repair and order while also respecting the property’s heritage value to the town and borough.

“On Tuesday, the council’s cabinet will consider a detailed report on the bids received and the process that has been followed to evaluate and score each against a range of relevant criteria. As the report contains the names of the 17 parties that have made bids together with specific information on the value and terms of their respective bids, the council’s cabinet will meet in private session to consider the report.

“In arriving at a final decision on this important matter, cabinet members will also take account of the many views that have been expressed and representations made at earlier council meetings, to which reference is made in the report.”

Friends of Tapton House, a group set up to protect the property from sale, was among the bidders, with proposals for its use including a cafe, heritage centre and forest school. Chairman Di Treece said she was ‘beyond disappointed’ that the public would not be able to witness the decision being made.

She commented: “I’m disgusted by yet another undemocratic excluding of the general public from matters that concern them. The council has been high-handed throughout this process and seem to have forgotten that they’re in post to represent us, not to oppose and ignore the wishes of the electorate.

“There should have been public consultation at the very start of this and the process should have been open and honest at every stage.”

