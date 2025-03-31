Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to redevelop a redundant pub into homes and build a new house on its car park have been approved despite public concern about the site’s proximity to a “dangerous” junction.

Adam Layton of Aurora Homes has been given the go-ahead to transform The Gate Inn plot on St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield. The proposal is to convert the former pub into two three-bedroom properties and construct one four-bedroom house.

The Gate Inn is beside the junction of Little Morton Road with St Lawrence Road. Under the proposal, a new access would be created onto Little Morton Road.

Sharon Penarski was among objectors who wrote to North East District Council’s planning department. She stated: “I use the junction between Little Morton Road and St Lawrence Road on a daily basis during my working week. This junction must be one of the worst ones in the area. Exiting the junction from Little Morton Road onto St Lawrence Road with virtually no visibility to the left, is virtually taking your life in your own hands every time you use the junction. The development as proposed will make the junction significantly worse, especially at peak times.”

The Gate Inn on the corner of Little Morton Road and St Lawence Road, North Wingfield is proposed to be converted into two homes and a new-build house erected on its land after North East Derbyshire District Council approved a planning application.

Steven Brown, who has lived on the estate off Little Morton Road for 20 years, also navigates the junction on a daily basis while travelling to work. He wrote: “The visibility splay to the left (towards Clay Cross) when waiting to emerge to the right from the junction of Little Morton Road and St Lawrence Road (A6175) (towards Holmewood) is extremely inadequate; this is because of the position of the existing Gate Inn building. This makes the junction extremely dangerous from a traffic point of view, especially to cyclists, when turning to the right. I am not aware of any fatalities but I know there have been several accidents at the junction and I, myself, have had several 'near scrapes' over the years. Furthermore, the lack of visibility towards Clay Cross causes an increase in the average time to exit the junction because many drivers, when exiting the junction to the right, wait for the traffic flow to be clear in both directions. This exacerbates the existing traffic congestion problems at the junction at peak commuting times.”

The Gate Inn closed six years ago, was sold at auction in October 2021 and is now in a poor state of repair. Built in the 19th century, the property was operating as a beerhouse in 1846 but wasn’t licensed until 1865.