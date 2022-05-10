£695,000 boost for planned revamp of listed building that houses Pomegranate Theatre and Chesterfield Museum

The funding will be used to install a ventilation system in the theatre auditorium and create a new Changing Places toilet.

Under the plans the refurbishment of Stephenson Memorial Hall will bring together an extended Pomegranate Theatre, a reconfigured and modern Chesterfield Museum, alongside new gallery space, a café bar, education and community facilities.

The project, which will cost £17.5million, is being paid for by £11million from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund and investment from the borough council.

Artist's impression of how Stephenson's Memorial Hall will look after its transformation.

Councillor Kate Savent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “It’s fantastic news that we’ve received more support for our multi-million-pound refurbishment of the Stephenson Memorial Hall. This funding will help ensure we realise our ambitions of creating an accessible cultural experience, allowing more of our residents and visitors to access this building to enjoy performances and learn about our heritage.”