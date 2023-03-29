The project at Renishaw will involve rebuilding the overflow-weir, the installation of a temporary pumping system to supply water from the River Rother to the canal and the resurfacing of the towpath to make it suitable for pedestrians and cyclists.

A further 915 metres of towpath would also be resurfaced to provide a circular 2.5km route incorporating the Trans-Pennine Trail. Picnic benches, signage and cycle stands would also be installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals, which are subject to planning permission, have been drawn up by Derbyshire County Council and Chesterfield Canal Trust. Volunteers from the canal trust will be carrying out the restoration which is expected to cost around £400,000 with the council contributing £200,000, the trust providing £150,000 and the remaining £50,000 being funded by the Inland Waterways Association. Work on the restoration is anticipated to start this summer.

Chesterfield Canal Trust volunteers and helpers, with North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley (second from right) after a vegetation clearance session at the section of the canal in Renishaw last year.

Peter Hardy, chairman of the Chesterfield Canal Trust, said: “We know that local residents are keen to see the re-watering of the canal around Renishaw and this project has been made possible thanks to the close cooperation between the trust and Derbyshire County Council. It’s also thanks to the enthusiasm of local people who will join with us to create an area they will be proud of for walking, cycling, fishing and watersports."

Chesterfield Canal was built in 1777 and stretched 46 miles, providing navigation between the River Rother at Chesterfield and the River Trent at West Stockwith.The section in Renishaw was rerouted in the 19th century with the building of railways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest project is part of a wider ambition to make the whole route from Chesterfield to Kiveton navigable with nine miles yet to be restored.

Councillor Carolyn Renwick, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Environment, said: “As well as improving the area visually, restoring the Renishaw link will bring opportunities for recreation as well as improving biodiversity. And it will take us one step closer to opening up the whole route to canal boats which would bring further economic benefits from the increase in tourism.”