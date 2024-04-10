£2.35 million stunning Peak District hotel with AA Rosette restaurant up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Izaak Walton Hotel was originally built in the 17th century, but has been sympathetically modernised and extended to include five function rooms, bar, restaurant and lounge space, the majority of which overlook the Derbyshire and Staffordshire peaks.

The three-star hotel has been owned by Terry Davie since 2019, a seasoned hotelier who has decided to sell the property for emerging health reasons.

Named after the famous author Izaak Walton, who wrote the Compleat Angler, featuring his exploits of fishing in the River Dove, guests who are experienced anglers can enjoy four rods a day on the same river.

Located within the Peak District National Park, which can attract approximately 500,000 visitors a week during the peak season, the hotel is perfectly located a short walk from the famous Stepping Stones across the River Dove, as well as local attractions such as Chatsworth House, Alton Towers and a whole variety of National Trust properties.

The hotel’s Haddon Restaurant is also an attraction of the area – as it holds the prestigious 2 AA Rosette and is considered one of the top fine dining restaurants in the region.

Josh Sullivan from Colliers’ Hotels team said: “This is a fine opportunity to acquire a charming hotel in a commanding location with a strong trading history and robust future bookings ledger.

"Ideally located within the popular Peak District, Izaak Walton Hotel plays to its strengths of having access to the River Dove, stunning grounds and the opportunity to add further outdoor accommodation to the mix. The hotel is in a delightfully tranquil setting, yet well positioned to accommodate the large visitor numbers that return to the region year after year.”