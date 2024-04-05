£1.43million price tag on Robinsons - as the former caravans site near Chesterfield goes up for sale

Administrators for Robinsons Caravans at Brimington have put the site up for sale.
By Gay Bolton
Published 5th Apr 2024, 11:14 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 11:29 BST

Robinsons Caravans closed its base on Ringwood Road in the middle of March, laying off 16 staff.

Offers in excess of £1.43million are now invited for the property which includes a showroom, workshop and two former residential dwellings used as offices.

The main building contains a retail and showroom area, offices, customer waiting area, kitchen, wc and stores.

The workshop building comprises a main workshop, a paint shop, reception/admin area and staff facilities.

Office accommodation is provided in both 2 Ringwood Road which is a former detached dwelling and 10 Ringwood Road, a former end of terrace house.Externally, there are extensive areas of tarmacadam hardstanding enclosed by a secure fence.

The property is marketed by Sanderson Weatherall, Birmingham. For further details, call 0121 752 9118.

Robinsons Caravans site on Ringwood Road, Brimington is now on the market with offers in excess of £1,430,000 invited.

Site plan shows the showroom at the front of the plot and the workshop behind and two office buildings in converted houses.

