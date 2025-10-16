The restaurant at Low Pavements reopened its doors on Wednesday, October 15.

This comes after the venue underwent a redesign as a part of ‘Convenience of the Future’ revamp programme – set to combine a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

The dining area has been remodelled and improvements have also been made for restaurant staff with a refurb of the crew room, aiming to create a more relaxing space.

Walter Wright, local Franchisee who owns Low Pavement McDonald’s, said: “I’m proud to reinvest in our Chesterfield restaurant!

"The dining area is more contemporary, and we now have separate facilities for our dine-in customers and our couriers, leading to a better experience for everyone.

"It’s great to see the refreshed style of our Chesterfield restaurant and I’m confident the changes will not only enhance the customer experience but also support our restaurant team by making their jobs a little easier.”

While the traditional walk-in and Drive Thru remain core to how customers order, the redesign of McDonald’s kitchen and dining areas as part of Convenience of the Future is set to better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald’s App and make smarter use of internal space to enhance the dine in experience.

With dedicated areas for the different ways to order, along with the removal of the front counter, the revamp is set to offer a more efficient way to order and provide customers with more space to enjoy their meal.

