Chester, Louie, Flynn Reuben, were all born on New Year's Day at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

The first-born was Chester, whose mum, Brydy Barry is a staff nurse at the Royal’s acute frailty unit. Chester arrived at two minutes past midnight, weighing in at 5lb 11 oz. He is a second son for Brydy and her husband Allistair, who are parents of three-year-old Briyan. Brydy said: “I had a very quick labour and an even faster delivery! I was anxious about having to have any sort of interventions, but with some initial complications it looked like some intervention needed to happen. The team were so patient, always listening to me and answering all of my questions. They were all calm and I never felt panicked, even when Chester’s heart rate dropped. My birth partners, my husband, Allistair and my Mum were incredible.”

Alexandra Hibbert, from Chesterfield, gave birth at 00.11am to Louie, who weighed 7lb 12oz. She said: “The staff were brilliant, and I can’t fault them at all. Louie and I were looked after so well, and we came home New Year’s evening. Thank you to everyone at the birthing unit.”

Sophie Shortland and her husband Ben, from Dronfield, welcomed their first-born son, Flynn, at 3.02am on New Year’s Day. Flynn weighed in at 7lbs 4oz. Sophie said: “We’re in the baby bubble and very much soaking it all in. I was induced and had a really quick birth overall. It was a great experience at the hospital – from start to finish the care we’ve both received was fantastic. Every doctor, midwife and all the staff at the hospital made us feel so supported and cared for.”

Lucinda and David Goodrich with baby Ruby Charlotte Ann who was born on Christmas Day.

Carla Hill welcomed baby Reuben to the world at 3.27am. Reuben weighed 7lb 1oz and was born naturally, following an induction. Big brother, Samuel is two-year-old and is over the moon at the birth of his new playmate. Carla said: “My partner, Shaun and I, had a beautiful experience at the hospital. I had Samuel during Covid, so it was fantastic that Shaun could be with me for the whole birth experience with Reuben. We’re enjoying our time together as a family of four and looking forward to 2023.”

A critical care nurse at Chesterfield Royal Hospital was presented with a precious gift on Christmas Day when his wife gave birth to their fifth child.

David Goodrich and his wife Lucinda welcomed Ruby Charlotte Ann into the world at 24 minutes past midnight. The newest member of their family weighed in at 7lbs 14 oz.

Lucinda said: “We think it’s lovely that Ruby was born on Christmas Day. Her older brother Oliver shares his dad’s birthday on May 2 so I’ve now given David babies for both his birthday and Christmas! We also have another three birthdays in January so it’s certainly a busy time of year for our family!”

Although the couple live in Millhouses, Sheffield, Lucinda opted to have Ruby by water birth in Chesterfield. She said: “I have had babies at Jessops in Sheffield before. I just prefer Chesterfield, it's a better facility and it's easier for us to get to and easier for parking.”

The proud parents received a nappy hamper, donated by the Royal’s ITU department where David works.

Lucinda returned home on Christmas Day morning where baby Ruby was welcomed by brothers Elliott, who is 23 months old, Charlie, 8, Oliver, 10, and sister Ava, 6. She said: “The children love her to bits. Ruby looks a lot like her big sister Ava.” The new arrival is adapting well to family life. Lucinda commented: “Ruby is so placid, relaxed and calm.”

Lucinda’s first-born son, Dylan, and David’s eldest children, Phoebe, 18, and Harry, 16, are from previous relationships.

David, 45, has worked at Chesterfield Royal Hospital for 11 years. Lucinda, 38, an occupational therapist, is on a career break while she raises their children.