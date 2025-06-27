Proud Chesterfield mum hails seven-year-old son’s bravery amid grandmother’s death

A proud mum has has hailed her seven-year-old son’s resilience and bravery amid the death of his grandmother.

Katy Taylor’s only child Oscar Taylor-Wood was having a sleepover with grandmother Caroline Taylor when he awoke to find her unresponsive on the morning of Saturday June 21.

The seven-year-old, unable to wake his beloved 60-year-old nanna, used her phone to call his mum, who rushed to her mother’s home on Racecourse Road with partner Kyle Wood.

Caroline had died in her sleep of causes as yet unclear, pending post-mortem results. However mum Katy said she wanted to honour her little one for his actions.

Katy, 28, said: “I honestly can’t believe my son did that – instincts just kicked in. He didn’t have a clue what had happened when I arrived. He was at the front door smiling his head off. She had passed away peacefully, but I just think if there was still a chance for her he would have saved her life.

"He has done this off his own back because I’ve never prepared him for anything like this, I never thought anything would happen to my mum. I’m just thinking how scared he must have been and how brave he has been.”

Housekeeper Katy described how when she found her mother unresponsive she began CPR before realising nothing more could be done. She said: “Oscar was outside the bedroom with my partner at the time and thought it was all a joke. But his face dropped when he saw how upset I was and I had to tell him she had died.”

Kyle, who turned 8 on Tuesday, would sleep at Caroline’s house every Friday as the pair were inseparable, said Katy. She added: “She lived for my little boy. She had nine grandchildren but she absolutely doted on him. But he’s taken it so well. I don’t think her understands that she had died at that point.

"I don’t think he understands what had happened and right now and I don’t want to sit down and talk to him about it because of how fine he is with it. I can’t believe he rang me when he must have been so scared. I just think it’s amazing and he should be proud.”