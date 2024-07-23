Protesters strongly oppose Derbyshire Dales District Council's plans for six Travellers' sites

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Frustrated protesters packed a Derbyshire Dales council meeting to oppose plans for six possible temporary Travellers’ sites in the region after complaining about the alleged impact of anti-social behaviour, damage and lost business from encampments.

Derbyshire Dales District Council’s Special Community and Environment Committee meeting, at the Town Hall, in Matlock, on July 22, heard from residents, businesses and parish councillors how they are very concerned about the council’s proposals to possibly introduce six temporary Travellers’ sites following alleged previous difficulties at sites and car parks in Matlock, Matlock Bath, Rowsley and Ashbourne.

The proposed locations include: The car park at Old Station Road, Rowsley; Land to the south-east of Hopton Works, off Middleton Road, Wirksworth; The Arc Leisure car parks, at Morledge, Matlock; Station Yard Car Park, on Dale Road, at Matlock Bath; The car park at Derwent Way, Matlock; And land to the north-west of the Cemetery, at New Road, Middleton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Pugh, of the Heights of Abraham, in Matlock Bath, told the meeting: “This issue is a social and economic disaster and Matlock Bath is living with that on a daily basis.

A former Travellers' encampment at Matlock railway station car park.

“Matlock Bath’s car parks – I want to say all car parks – are not suitable fit-for purpose places for siting the Traveller family and the Matlock Bath community.”

He added: “It makes for a very unpleasant interaction between members of the public and the Travellers and it must be very unpleasant for them. We need to do better.”

Residents, businesses and parish councillors from Rowsley Parish Council, Matlock Bath Parish Council, and Ashbourne Town Council, all complained of previous experiences with temporary Traveller sites in their areas over many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They alleged Traveller sites have resulted in harm to the environment, dumping of rubbish, damage, defecating in public areas, unattended children, out-of-control animals, intimidation, conflict and a disregard for residents’ rights while deterring visitors and creating a significant downturn for businesses.

Residents have also previously raised concerns about the possible extended use of Matlock Bath station car park which has been hosting members of a homeless Gypsy family for over a year-and-a-half despite an initial arrangement which was expected to expire in January 2023.

George Ashbrook, of Ashbrook Roofing Supplies, in Matlock, said Travellers have turned people away from parking and that Station Yard businesses contribute to the economy and the council has a duty to support and protect them.

Richard Bean, of Natural Stone Sales, in Rowsley, said: “The bottom line is anywhere in the public domain is not suitable. They need a permanent site where they won’t affect people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Friend, who presented a petition with over 300 signatures against plans for Rowsley, said: “Rowsley is particularly unsuitable because the car park is vital for businesses and residents in the village.”

Resident Paul Cotton said: “The council will not be able to control the number of caravans. Rowsley is not suitable for a Traveller site. There are very few facilities.”

The council has faced long-running struggles and disputes during its efforts to find suitable Gypsy and Traveller site locations in areas including Bakewell, Rowsley, Ashbourne, Carsington Water, a location near Cromford, and a temporary site at a Matlock Bath car park.

Media reports have also previously revealed that council officers have made repeated efforts to identify suitable sites and have been thwarted by planning technicalities, community resistance and other obstacles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But during the four-and-a-half hour meeting, the committee voted in favour of holding an eight-week public consultation as it considers six possible temporary Traveller sites with a view to finding a permanent site in the future due to a continued shortfall in meeting a required allocated number of Gypsy Traveller sites in the region.

The committee also approved ‘Gypsy and Traveller Groups’ Terms of Reference’ with regular updates with an ‘end-of-term’ report expected by the end of the year so recommendations can be included in the council’s Local Plan with the idea of identifying a permanent site.

Cllr Peter Slack, who believes the council has tried very hard to secure sites and agreed the issue needs to be in the council’s Local Plan, said: “No one seems to want Travellers in their area. It’s a simple fact of the matter. I have not heard a speaker tonight speak in favour of the Travellers.

“I do sometimes agree with certain things – Travellers can be a problem – but I think sometimes Travellers need to be understood more. It’s their way of life to live in a caravan and its the Romany way of life to wander.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It’s not going to be easy but we are going to keep trying and doing [our] best. It’s a very, very hard situation and a lot of councils have gone through it.”

The council also approved the introduction of a Code of Conduct for Gypsy and Traveller sites to agree upon with the aim of creating an ‘equilibrium’ between Travellers and residents but some of the councillors raised concerns this will be difficult to enforce and it was described by Cllr Nick Whitehead as having ‘no teeth’ due to the lack of prosecutions.

Cllr Whitehead, who represents Cromford and Marlock Bath, said: “What it smacks to me of and what it will speak to all our communities is that, basically, Travellers are untouchable. They can do what they want, they can break any law they want.

“We can report it to the police. The police will put time and effort in and it wll go to the CPS and they will throw it out and I realise they are very busy and their resources are limited but we cannot have a Wild West just for certain members of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Surely, we all need to be treated the same because I am sure that if I went and defecated in the street I would be charged and rightly so.”

But Cllr Peter O’Brien said he feels the Code of Conduct is a ‘starting point’ because the council needs to improve the current lack of trust between the council and the community and the Travellers.

Cllr Steve Wain also said he felt it was important the council works ‘collaboratively’ with the Travellers, the liaison group and all the other agencies to get a better resolution.

The committee also approved plans at Matlock Station car park to explore creating a separate area with a temporary fence to separate the public car parking and the Travellers’ caravan area and to consider an additional access point for the Travellers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also agreed to note evidence and research provided by Ark consultants in respect of identifying possible, permanent and temporary sites in the region, and approved addressing the feasibility of moving Traveller families between sites and approved the council’s commitment to the consultation.

The council also approved that part of the Fishpond Meadow car park, at Ashbourne – previously used by Travellers – should be used to support the Ashbourne Reborn regeneration scheme as a temporary base for contractors.

Cllr O’Brien stressed the council may come up with better, alternative sites during the consultation and it may also come back and say none of the proposed sites are suitable before any final decisions are made.

Dales District Cllr Anthony Bates, for Ashbourne. said: “I feel that no car parks across Derbyshire Dales that are close to schools, businesses or residential areas should be even considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We owe it to our residents and businesses to find an appropriate site that does not risk the previous endangerment of our children, residents and also people’s livelihoods and instead reflects balance in communities.

“Car parks, town centres and villages are a hotspot for activity especially during peak times and should be taken off the list altogether. The only way forward for the council is to find and purchase a piece of land as a permanent site.”

Cllr Sue Hobson said residents feel they have been failed by the council and she was concerned the council had previously made a decision that none of the proposed sites were suitable but they were now being looked at again.

Chairperson of the Gypsy and Traveller Working Group, Cllr Marilyn Franks, said the current situation mainly concerns two families and she added: “Everybody is aware we have a legal duty to two families. There is less than 20 people we are talking about and I find it quite incredible that for many, many years we have not been able to resolve this problem as a district council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have this duty and it’s a shared responsibility for everybody throughout the Dales.