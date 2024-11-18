Protesters organise campaign walk in bid to preserve Derbyshire woodland from holiday park plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Protesters are urging people to join a Campaign Walk in opposition to plans to convert part of a Derbyshire woodland into a holiday park with cabins after campaigners fear the scheme will result in the loss of trees and an increase in traffic.

The Save Farley Moor campaign group has launched a petition with nearly 1,500 names so far after a packed inaugural meeting, at The Whitworth Hotel, in Darley Dale, in opposition to Forest Holidays’ planning application to Derbyshire Dales District Council to build 75 cabins in 140 acres of woodland at Farley Moor, off Farley Lane, near Matlock.

Campaigners are now holding a Campaign Walk at Farley Moor, on Sunday, December 1, from 11am, where protesters hope to map out the size of the proposed holiday cabins, discuss concerns and host activities including child-friendly bush-craft activities.

A campaign spokesperson said: “We will be meeting to showcase our love for the forest and to demonstrate how important Farley Moor is to so many people.

Farley Moor Woods, Near Matlock

“We also hope to map out the size of one of the holiday cabins in real time to demonstrate the impact the proposed development would have.”

Plans for the scheme include nine one-bed cabins, 35 two-bed cabins, 22 three-bed cabins, five four-bed cabins and four five-bed treehouse cabins to accommodate 185 people, a car park, reception, shop, cafe, maintenance building and outdoor play area, a ranger station, storage pods, recycling points, ancillary roads, paths, and an archery range.

But many residents and campaigners have raised objections including concerns about potential noise and light pollution, increased traffic congestion, road safety, access, loss of trees, the impact on wildlife, the disturbance of land releasing peat into the atmosphere, and the over-saturation of the area’s holiday market.

The Council for the Protection of Rural England has also objected to the scheme claiming there is insufficient infrastructure to cope with the plans and it is concerned how additional tourism may affect the area.

Campaigners Opposed To Forest Holidays' Plans For A Holiday Park At Farley Moor, Near Matlock, Attended A Meeting At Whitworth Hotel, In Darely Dale

It also claims the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust believes the development will threaten northern Farley Moor and it has expressed concerns for birdlife.

The Clean Rivers Trust has also objected due to concerns about a feared threat of harm from the proposed development to others’ water supply and the campaign group claims small Matlock businesses who are struggling to get flood insurance and have concerns about any potential surface run-off from the scheme.

Darley Dale Town Council has also objected with concerns about light pollution, highways and the impact on the environment and limited infrastructure.

However, Matlock Town Council, Natural England and Derbyshire County Council’s Highways department have raised no objections.

Forest Holidays has stated money generated by the scheme will go into woodland management and the scheme will create new jobs and be sensitive to the environment with a management plan for a more diverse forest canopy.

Land manager Forestry England – which operates as the landlord to Forest Holidays – has been advised the development will have no adverse effect upon the highway and no safety concerns are expected, and further proposed improvements include enhancements to the access point off Farley Lane.

It also claims the proposals are designed to deliver ‘biodiversity net gain’ and there will be ‘no adverse impact or loss of habitat’ and lighting will be carefully considered.

Forestry England added that plans include the removal of approximately 10 per cent of trees and it argued ‘additional tree removal’ will be needed for normal thinning and to minimise the impact of Dothistroma Needle Blight infection.

It claims there will also be an enhancement of the woodland to change the woodland at Farley Moor from coniferous pine to continuous cover native woodland.

Campaigners have stated that they will be eager to measure the potential size of the cabins during the Campaign Walk after querying the scale of the cabins cited on a master plan.

Those joining the Campaign Walk at the main entrance to Farley Moor, on Farley Lane, near Matlock, have been urged to bring a measuring tape and some wool.

A campaign spokesperson added: “We are hoping to get a lot of people up at the site to walk the woods and to mark out the actual size of the cabins with wool.”

Those interested can visit the campaign group’s petition at change.org https://chng.it/zqLbkLLyb7 and Change.org/SaveFarleyMoor for details.