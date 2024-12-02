Protesters join campaign walk to preserve Derbyshire forest from proposed holiday park in woodland

Dozens of protesters concerned that a proposed woodland holiday park in Derbyshire could result in a loss of trees and increasing traffic turned out in force during a campaign walk.

The Save Farley Moor campaign group has already launched a petition with over 1,800 names so far in opposition to Forest Holidays’ planning application to Derbyshire Dales District Council to build 75 cabins in 140 acres of woodland at Farley Moor, off Farley Lane, near Matlock.

And on Sunday, December 1, more than 80 people people including dog walkers, a pony rider and two cyclists took part in the Save Farley Moor Campaign Walk and many joined in measuring out the scale of the plans in the woods to get an estimated size of the scheme.

Campaigner Sarah Benson said: “Many people have been contacting the campaign with queries over the main site map submitted in the proposal.

Save Farley Moor Wood Campaigners Turn Out In Force In Opposition To A Holiday Park Scheme, Near Matlock, Courtesy Of Sfm

“It is unclear whether the size of the cabins are shown to the correct scale.

“The group measured out the size of the footprint of the small and large versions, excluding the decking and car parking.”

Ms Benson claims some of the lodges proposed will be between six to seven metres high from the deck and she further claims that they will be the ‘size and footprint of a three-to-four bedroom house’.

Plans for the scheme include nine one-bed cabins, 35 two-bed cabins, 22 three-bed cabins, five four-bed cabins and four five-bed treehouse cabins to accommodate 185 people, a car park, reception, shop, cafe, maintenance building and outdoor play area, a ranger station, storage pods, recycling points, ancillary roads, paths, and an archery range.

Save Farley Moor Wood Campaigners Get The Measure Of A Holiday Park Scheme'S Cabins Which They Are Opposed To Be Being Built Near Matlock, Courtesy Of Sfm

Many residents and campaigners have raised objections including concerns about potential noise and light pollution, increased traffic congestion, road safety, access, loss of trees, the disturbance of land releasing peat into the atmosphere, feared surface run-off water from the scheme, and the over-saturation of the area’s holiday market.

Campaigners have also expressed concerns for the wildlife after claiming Farley Woods is inhabited by roe deer, hedgehogs, sparrowhawks and many other animals.

The Council for the Protection of Rural England has objected to the scheme claiming there is insufficient infrastructure to cope with the plans and it is concerned how additional tourism may affect the area.

The Clean Rivers Trust has also objected due to concerns about a feared threat of harm from the proposed development to others’ water supply and Darley Dale Town Council has objected with concerns about light pollution, highways and the impact on the environment and limited infrastructure.

However, Matlock Town Council, Natural England and Derbyshire County Council’s Highways department have raised no objections.

Forest Holidays has stated money from the scheme will go into woodland management and the scheme will create new jobs and be sensitive to the environment with a management plan for a more diverse forest canopy.

Land manager Forestry England – which operates as the landlord to Forest Holidays – has also been advised the development will have no adverse effect upon the highway and no safety concerns are expected, and further proposed improvements include enhancements to the access point off Farley Lane.

It also claims the proposals are designed to deliver ‘biodiversity net gain’ and there will be ‘no adverse impact or loss of habitat’ and lighting will be carefully considered.

Forestry England added that plans include the removal of approximately 10 per cent of trees and it argued ‘additional tree removal’ will be needed for normal thinning and to minimise the impact of blight infection.

It claims there will also be an enhancement to change the woodland at Farley Moor from coniferous pine to a more continuous cover, native woodland.

During the walk, campaigners measured the potential size of the cabins after querying the scale cited on a master plan and they discussed concerns about feared peat loss, the drainage plans and claims of surface flood water risk to Matlock and Darley Dale.

Ms Benson said: “People joined from all directions, many walking up there from town. The Save Farley Moor campaign would like to thank all those who turned out to walk the woods and see the exact site of the proposed Forest Holidays site.”

Campaigners claim Forest Holidays aims to build a massive £30 million complex of lodges, roads, and service buildings which they have compared to a small village in ‘the heart of these public woodlands’.

They claim the proposed scheme will involve the felling of over 1,300 trees and the sectioning-off of large areas of public space.

Kitty Kenyon, of the Save Matlock Forest campaign group, said: “We, along with many local residents, have several serious objections to the proposal including increased flood risk to Matlock and Darley Dale, loss of biodiversity and the reduction of carbon capture as a consequence of the deforestation.”