Protesters descend on Derbyshire council over feared closure of threatened eco learning centre

Derbyshire County Council’s Derbyshire Eco Centre, on Porter Lane, in Middleton-by-Wirksworth, was originally set up to provide environmental ‘sustainability learning’ but campaigners fear the authority may shut it down after the council indicated no staff or courses will be present at the hub from the end of July.

Campaigner Roger Jackson said: “Derbyshire Eco Centre is an important hub for sustainability education in the county, the country, and even internationally.

“It provides a wide range of courses in rural skills, creative subjects and personal development. It is one of only four centres in the UK providing accredited courses in dry stone walling.”

Campaigners rallied outside the council’s County Hall, in Matlock, to highlight their concerns.

The campaign follows a Government announcement that the Department for Education is looking to apply funding cuts and changes for providers to adult skills fund allocations for the 2025-26 academic year.

Many have expressed strong opposition to the feared closure of the eco centre and possible cuts that may affect other Adult Education Centres after a public meeting was organised by Wirksworth Town Councillors and the Grassroots Wirksworth group which attracted 75 people including learners, residents and other organisations.

Mr Jackson pointed out that Adult Education Centres provide important skill-based learning and other courses for communities that can lead to better employment as well as educational support for vulnerable people which cannot afford to be lost.

He added: “There is a pressing need for courses to carry on as normal from September at the Eco Centre and other Adult Education Centres. It is totally unacceptable for any Adult Education Centres to be closed without public consultation and without real and viable alternative provision.

“A credible plan from the county council for the future of the Eco Centre and its unique provision must be provided. All affected communities need to be assured that their local educational needs will be met in coming years.”

One student, Jeremy Knight, revealed how despite suffering from type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and speech difficulties he has been able to attend the ‘supportive and helpful’ Eco Centre to study Countryside Skills and yoga classes.

Mr Knight explained that the eco centre is used by learners from Matlock, Ashbourne, Bakewell and Belper.

Leslie Freeborn, who is part of a pottery club at the centre, also told how it helps users through ‘thick and thin’ and it will be very sad if her fellow members cannot meet up anymore.

Derbyshire County Cllr Stephen Reed, Cabinet Member for Business Services, met with campaigners. He said there had been changes in funding from Government and councillors are going through a process to consider what can be done but he conceded there needs to be better communication with concerned residents.

Cllr Reed said: “I am not making promises I cannot keep but there is a long and lengthy process and what we have not done yet is to communicate that with the public.”

He added that the council has to consider whether there will be sufficient funding and money available in the authority’s budget but the council also does not want to raise council tax so it needs to consult on the matter and make informed decisions.

Cllr Reed said: “I get a lot of questions about us closing the building but we are not there yet and I am working with others on how we can keep the doors open but I have to be very careful not to promise something we cannot deliver. I really welcome us having further meetings and doing it the right way.”

Campaigners have also launched an online petition against the feared Derbyshire Eco Centre closure and against other feared Adult Education closures with details available at https://democracy.derbyshire.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=85&RPID=13008882&HPID=13008882 on Derbyshire County Council’s website.

1 . Campaigners descend Campaigners descended on Derbyshire council’s County Hall in their fight to keep a much-valued learning hub open as a concerned councillor confirmed that the authority is having to consider the centre’s future due to changes in Government funding. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Protesters gather outside County Hall Protesters descend on Derbyshire County Council over feared closure of threatened eco learning centre Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Save our centre Campaigner Roger Jackson said: “Derbyshire Eco Centre is an important hub for sustainability education in the county, the country, and even internationally. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales