Proposed new Lidl supermarket for north Derbyshire town reaches next stage in planning process

By Gay Bolton
Published 9th Sep 2025, 15:21 BST
Big plans for a new budget supermarket in a north Derbyshire town are progressing, with drawings and details relating to appearance and landscaping now in the hands of the planning authority.

A reserved matters application for the proposed Lidl foodstore at Wreakes Lane, Dronfield will be considered by North East Derbyshire District Council.

The design of the building has sought to minimise the requirement for tree removal. However, due to the building and engineering requirements, there is conflict with trees which is considered unavoidable, states a report to the council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A survey has found four groups of trees and a hedge will need to be removed and two groups of trees partly removed. None of these trees are aged or veteran and there are no Tree Preservation Orders on them.

Artist's impression of the Lidl store proposed for Wreakes Lane, Dronfieldplaceholder image
Artist's impression of the Lidl store proposed for Wreakes Lane, Dronfield

The arboricultural impact statement reports: “To mitigate for the loss of trees, soft landscaping proposals should include planting of a range of suitable tree species including large canopy trees in areas of open space.”

There is a commitment to retain, if possible, larger trees positioned adjacent to Wreakes Lane which are likely within highway ownership. The report states: “Due to the steep topography of the site, the feasibility of retaining the trees will only be determined following site investigations in the area of the wall, which will retain the eastern perimeter of the car park.”

Related topics:LidlDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice