Big plans for a new budget supermarket in a north Derbyshire town are progressing, with drawings and details relating to appearance and landscaping now in the hands of the planning authority.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reserved matters application for the proposed Lidl foodstore at Wreakes Lane, Dronfield will be considered by North East Derbyshire District Council.

The design of the building has sought to minimise the requirement for tree removal. However, due to the building and engineering requirements, there is conflict with trees which is considered unavoidable, states a report to the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A survey has found four groups of trees and a hedge will need to be removed and two groups of trees partly removed. None of these trees are aged or veteran and there are no Tree Preservation Orders on them.

Artist's impression of the Lidl store proposed for Wreakes Lane, Dronfield

The arboricultural impact statement reports: “To mitigate for the loss of trees, soft landscaping proposals should include planting of a range of suitable tree species including large canopy trees in areas of open space.”

There is a commitment to retain, if possible, larger trees positioned adjacent to Wreakes Lane which are likely within highway ownership. The report states: “Due to the steep topography of the site, the feasibility of retaining the trees will only be determined following site investigations in the area of the wall, which will retain the eastern perimeter of the car park.”