The Redhill Academy Trust (RHAT), which runs The Bolsover School, has submitted an application to the Department of Education to open an age 16-19 mainstream free school in Bolsover.

The application has been submitted in line with the aims of the Government’s White Paper which identified Derbyshire as an Education Investment Area.

Bolsover constituency currently has no further or higher educational facilities - meaning local students have to leave the area for their post-16 education.

Last year MP Mark Fletcher, presented the former Education Secretary with a report on the cost and times of journeys from villages in the constituency to local colleges and sixth forms. It highlighted how 10 out of the 13 major settlements in the north of the constituency would all be better served by a post-16 centre in Bolsover.

Stakeholders including Mark Fletcher MP, the Regional Schools Commissioner, Derbyshire County Council, and The Bolsover School, have been working together to establish post-16 provision in Bolsover.

The area previously attempted to rectify the lack of post-16 provision with the Aspire Sixth Form, which lasted for two years from 2014-2016.

He said: “After years of hard work from all partners involved, it was an absolute pleasure to support the application by Redhill for post-16 provision in Bolsover.

“One of my main priorities since being elected as the Member of Parliament for Bolsover is to provide post-16 provision within the constituency. The sixth form would be centrally located in the constituency, give children from low-income family’s opportunities to further their education locally, address poor KS4 and KS5 education levels, and ultimately, give our children the best possible start in life.”