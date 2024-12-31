Property next door to site proposed for new Aldi store near Chesterfield will revert to original dwelling house use

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 31st Dec 2024, 16:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Supermarket giant Aldi has been given permission to change the use of a property adjacent to the site of a proposed new store near Chesterfield.

The property at 10 Ringwood Road, Brimington was originally built as a house but was latterly used as an ancillary office by Robinsons Caravans which ceased trading on the site early in 2024.

Aldi, who own the building after buying the site, has now been granted consent by Chesterfield Borough Council to change its use to dwelling house.

Related topics:AldiPropertyChesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice