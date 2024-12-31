Property next door to site proposed for new Aldi store near Chesterfield will revert to original dwelling house use
Supermarket giant Aldi has been given permission to change the use of a property adjacent to the site of a proposed new store near Chesterfield.
The property at 10 Ringwood Road, Brimington was originally built as a house but was latterly used as an ancillary office by Robinsons Caravans which ceased trading on the site early in 2024.
Aldi, who own the building after buying the site, has now been granted consent by Chesterfield Borough Council to change its use to dwelling house.
