Property agent appointed to sell eight Derbyshire County Council care homes - despite concerns over ‘detrimental effect’ on ‘most vulnerable’

Eight residential care homes that are owned and operated by Derbyshire County Council are to be put up for sale.

The eight nursing and residential care homes that are being put up for sale include Castle Court in Swadlincote, Thomas College House in Bolsover, The Grange in Eckington, Briar Close in Borrowash, New Bassett House in Shirebrook near Mansfield, Rowthorne Home in Alfreton, the Leys in Ashbourne and Lacemaker Court in Long Eaton.

Registered for 260 residents in total, the eight care homes are being offered for sale individually, in packages or as a whole group, with the condition that buyers must have a track record in running care homes to a standard certified as Good or Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Business and commercial property sales agent Ernest Wilson, part of the Eddisons group of companies, has been appointed to sell the homes.

Lacemaker Court in Long Eaton is among eight care homes put up for sale by the Derbyshire County Council.

No guide prices will be suggested and Ernest Wilson will market the properties until March 16, by which date expressions of interest and offers must reach its offices to be considered.

This comes after the plans to sell care homes, caused backlash among families of residents and opposition councillors last month.

At a council meeting on December 2 council’s Labour Group Leader Joan Dixon and other councillors had ‘called-in’ and challenged the decision to sell the care homes and its report on a number of grounds including a lack of detail on any estimated savings or subsequent knock-on expenditures.

They argued the decision will have a detrimental effect on some of the most vulnerable, that it does not take into account an increasing older population, an increasing demand for residential care, and there was no opportunity for scrutiny before the decision.

UNISON union campaigners and Derbyshire Labour MPs have also opposed he plans to sell care homes and close five day centres.

But the scrutiny committee at the Conservative-controlled council dismissed opposition councillors’ arguments as the authority is currently addressing overall saving proposals to manage a budget deficit of over £39m for the 2024/25 financial year.

The council claims the changes to its care services support the intention to create a sustainable service focusing on specialist services for people with dementia and their carers, offering long-term residential care and flexible day and overnight breaks to support carers.

Speaking on the concerns raised by the decision, Mark Czajka, director at Ernest Wilson, said: “Residents and their families were naturally concerned about the threat of closure for these eight care homes. By selling them as going concerns to experienced and outstanding care home operators, the council is firmly placing the emphasis on the continued and uninterrupted excellent care of the current and future residents.

He added: “Together, Ernest Wilson and Eddisons have a really strong track record and understanding of the unique sensitivities involved in the residential care sector, which is why the local authority appointed us to handle this complex sales process. Because of our many years of experience in the sector we know that, with the wellbeing of extremely vulnerable older people at stake, exceptional sensitivity and awareness of residents’ needs is absolutely key.

“We are looking forward to achieving a positive outcome for both the council and the communities of residents in the eight care homes across Derbyshire that are up for sale.”