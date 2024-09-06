Problem trees causing 'conflicts and concerns among neighbours' spur householder's approach to council

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 10:40 BST

A householder is applying for planning permission to fell three trees in her back garden which have extended to neighbouring properties and are causing concern.

Sharon Livesey of Foljambe Road, Brimington says of the self-seeded willows: “The trees have grown extensively with their canopies and root systems now heavily encroaching on neighbouring properties, leading to conflicts and concerns among neighbours. The excessive shading has resulted in dampness that is damaging the decking boards, compromising the usability and safety of the garden. Felling the trees will reduce the risk of structural damage and enhance the safety of the property and surrounding areas.” In her application to Chesterfield Borough Council seeking consent for the work, Mrs Livesey further states: “In place of the removed willow trees I plan to enhance the garden by planting a selection of shrubs that are slow growing and have a limited mature height.”

