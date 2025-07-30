A private landowner has stepped up with their own Derbyshire Traveller site plans for a homeless family after what they describe as the continued “fundamental failure” of a council to accommodate them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans, filed by Sonny Sykes to Derbyshire Dales District Council, would see a two-pitch Traveller site on an agricultural field in Foxholes Lane, a mile north of Tansley.

A decision will be made by the district council in the next few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application site is around a mile west of a former landfill in Knabhall Lane, which the district had extensively pursued for use as a Traveller site, eventually dropping it in 2022 due to public opposition and cost.

The proposed Traveller site in Foxholes Lane, Tansley. Image from Mark Simmonds Planning Services.

Documents filed to the district council by Mr Sykes detail he and his family have “a very close family association with the local Traveller community” and one of the families in particular.

They detail: “The council is asked to respectfully consider that there are evidenced circumstances of a local Gypsy and Traveller families which can be read against the council’s fundamental failure to provide sufficient allocations for Gypsy/Travellers in this district.

“[This application] provides a small, neat, well set out site for one family with local connections which are very much in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council does not have an adequate supply of allocated sites and there are no temporary sites to even alleviate the overwhelming need for pitches.

“It is considered that this site, with mitigation, can provide a safe well screened site which provides a base for at least one family in need of accommodation in the district.

“If the application is successful, the applicant would wish to relocate the approved stable on the site for the keeping of the family horse.

“What must be highlighted here is that due to the nature of this type of application, often being contentious and inflammatory, there is no 100 per cent perfect site for a Gypsy/ Traveller site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If it is set amongst domestic dwellings on the doorstep of services, then objections from residents would be prevalent as the impacts on amenity would weigh heavily in the planning balance.

“If the site is isolated in the open countryside, set away from neighbours, then it could become viewed as unsustainable and not suitable as the users would heavily rely on the car.

“On this basis where can a council successfully fulfil their duty to provide a site and allow a settled base for a Gypsy/Traveller who has the right to settle to be close to family, attain medical treatment and school their children?

“This site is considered to strike a reasonable balance between being close enough to amenities, whilst limiting the impacts on any neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is plainly obvious that the need for Gypsy/Traveller accommodation is in great need, which is largely why sites are occupied prior to any permission as often the nomadic lifestyle does not allow the luxury of time.

“The alternatives are often public car parks, open space and laybys which generally are not viewed as suitable for children.”

The site would be able to cater for two individual pitches with space for two static caravans and two tourer caravans in total.

Tansley Parish Council has discussed the plans already and a stop notice has been served on the site, due to it already being occupied with “caravans and trucks”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parish council says the first step was for an application for equestrian use to be approved on the site, followed by a track being installed, then earthworks to level ground for a static caravan.

The field and an adjacent plot were then advertised for auction with one field – the application site – being sold privately.

A parish council listing on the Tansley Hotwire says: “We are informed the residents are Travellers. To have Travellers pitches on any land, planning permission is required.

“There is no planning permission for residential use on this land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The parish council have been in contact with Derbyshire Dales District Council. We have objected to any residential use at this location.

“This has been our stance prior to the sale of the land.”

To date, the council has a legal obligation to two homeless Traveller families and must find permanent sites on which to accommodate them.

This year, the authority has rejected its own plans to temporarily accommodate one family on a car park in Old Station Close, Rowsley, and approved its application to temporarily accommodate one family on the Matlock railway station car park.

Cllr Steve Flitter, district council leader, has previously said: “This is one of the issues we have inherited from the last administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We must go down every avenue to find a solution but we must not keep going back and back to look at faults.

“Residents across the Dales should prepare to share in this responsibility.

“We need to grasp the nettle for a more acceptable and permanent solution.”