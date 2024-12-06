Private company to be brought in to manage former Derbyshire school following its £5 million regeneration

A private company will be brought in to manage a former Derbyshire school following its £5 million regeneration.

Amber Valley Borough Council’s leading Labour cabinet made an urgent decision to hand over the management of the former Heanor Grammar School to a private company, following its £5 million conversion and refurbishment.

Councillors say the renovated building is due to reopen early in 2025, nearly three years after taking ownership of the previously privately-owned premises, with no firm opening date yet decided.

Its conversion into a community facility with offices, event and business spaces and a cafe comes after the council was awarded £8.6 million Government Future High Streets grant funding in January 2021.

Under the new plan, the authority would retain ownership of the historic listed building – now called The Grammar – which operated as a grammar school from 1912 until 1978, a campus for South East Derbyshire College until 2019 and studio college for Derby College from 2019 until 2013, remaining vacant for more than a decade.

Borough council officials say that retaining ownership but handing over management would be the ideal middle-ground compromise that would allow it to retain control, keep its branding on the building but not overload its stretched staffing resources.

A report on the issue details: “This provides a balanced approach that leverages the expertise of an external operator while allowing AVBC to retain control and visibility over the property’s strategic direction.

“Though this model may involve some financial risks, the long-term benefits of improved occupancy rates and maintained brand identity could arguably meet AVBC’s key priorities with this project, and ensure ongoing community access.

“A budget is in place for operational income and expenditure for the Grammar.

“Soft market testing has shown that this budget would need to be reviewed on conclusion of any procurement exercise as the expenditure and income lines were estimates.

“The short-term concern is that there may be some reputational risk of the building not being tenanted whilst the operator is secured and specifically there are a small number of businesses that have requested Head of Terms.

“However, this must be balanced with a longer-term view that seeks a sustainable future for the building following the renovation work.

“It should also remain possible for temporary arrangements to be put in place to enable community events to take place, pending the appointment of an operator.”

The council details its decision will see it “partner with a professional operator to manage the building on its behalf, with the property remaining under AVBC’s brand. The operator is responsible for day-to-day operations, while AVBC retains control over strategic decisions and tenant engagement”.

It says: “Engaging an experienced operator significantly increases the probability of achieving high occupancy levels and stable revenue streams.

“AVBC benefits from full rental income while outsourcing operational expertise, allowing for a potentially higher return on investment in the long term.

“AVBC retains decision-making power, ensuring that the building’s use aligns with its community-focused mission and long-term strategic vision.

“By keeping the property under the AVBC brand, the facility continues to be viewed as a public asset, reinforcing AVBC’s commitment to supporting local businesses.

“AVBC remains liable for the operational costs until the facility reaches optimal occupancy, which may pose financial challenges during the initial phase.

“The operator’s management fees could be substantial, impacting the facility’s financial sustainability in the short to medium term.”

The council bought the school in April 2022 for an undisclosed amount from private developer Vale Property Limited.

Vale Property bought the site for £5 million in 2016 and had seen various regeneration projects including housing rejected, with the last rejection coming in 2018 and reports of repeated vandalism including arson attempts.