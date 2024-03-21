Principal ‘incredibly proud’ as ‘generous’ Derbyshire pupils and families raise almost £7k for charity

More than a thousand students at Outwood Academy in Newbold have taken part in a charity run to fundraise for Comic Relief.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Mar 2024, 13:34 GMT
The event was held on Red Nose Day, March 15, and entailed a mile-long run through the school grounds and surrounding local area.

Students raised money through sponsorship from family and friends, alongside other in- school activities such as a bake sale and a ‘Best Joke’ competition and raised more than £6,900 for the charity which supports community organisations both in the UK and across the globe.

Rob Southern, Principal at the academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of all the students at Outwood Academy Newbold for the money they have raised for Comic Relief by running a mile. This is a reflection of the generous nature of our students and their families and we are grateful to everyone involved.

More than a thousand students at Outwood Academy Newbold have taken part in a charity run for Comic Relief, which raised more than £6,900.

"I’d also like to thank the members of staff who took the time to organise the event, ensuring that it was done in such a way that all students had a chance to participate safely.”

Anyone who wants to support the school’s fundraising efforts can still do so by donating via the Just Giving page.

