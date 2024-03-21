Principal ‘incredibly proud’ as ‘generous’ Derbyshire pupils and families raise almost £7k for charity
The event was held on Red Nose Day, March 15, and entailed a mile-long run through the school grounds and surrounding local area.
Students raised money through sponsorship from family and friends, alongside other in- school activities such as a bake sale and a ‘Best Joke’ competition and raised more than £6,900 for the charity which supports community organisations both in the UK and across the globe.
Rob Southern, Principal at the academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of all the students at Outwood Academy Newbold for the money they have raised for Comic Relief by running a mile. This is a reflection of the generous nature of our students and their families and we are grateful to everyone involved.
"I’d also like to thank the members of staff who took the time to organise the event, ensuring that it was done in such a way that all students had a chance to participate safely.”
Anyone who wants to support the school’s fundraising efforts can still do so by donating via the Just Giving page.