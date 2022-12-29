Prime drink Aldi Derbyshire: Supermarket announces time Prime will go on sale as KSI makes announcement

The drink – launched by internet celebrities KSI and Logan Paul – will be put on sale for £1.99 from today.

Customers will be able to grab one bottle of each flavour while stocks last, the company said.

After a request from Aldi to ‘meet you there’, KSI responded: “Na I can’t, I’m training but glad there’s other options besides just Asda now.”

Aldi will sell Prime Hydration Drinks as a Specialbuy in all UK stores, it has announced.

“Due to its popularity and limited availability, we want to ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to purchase Prime”, a spokesperson said.

