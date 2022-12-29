Prime drink Aldi Derbyshire: Supermarket announces time Prime will go on sale as KSI makes announcement
Aldi has announced when viral sensation drink Prime will go on sale in its stores across Derbyshire.
The drink – launched by internet celebrities KSI and Logan Paul – will be put on sale for £1.99 from today.
Customers will be able to grab one bottle of each flavour while stocks last, the company said.
After a request from Aldi to ‘meet you there’, KSI responded: “Na I can’t, I’m training but glad there’s other options besides just Asda now.”
s a Specialbuy in all UK stores, it was announced.
“Due to its popularity and limited availability, we want to ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to purchase Prime”, a spokesperson said.
In some stores across the county, people have been queueing for hours this morning to get their hands on the drink.