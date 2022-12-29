News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Prime drink Aldi Derbyshire: Supermarket announces time Prime will go on sale as KSI makes announcement

Aldi has announced when viral sensation drink Prime will go on sale in its stores across Derbyshire.

By Phil Bramley
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

The drink – launched by internet celebrities KSI and Logan Paul – will be put on sale for £1.99 from today.

Customers will be able to grab one bottle of each flavour while stocks last, the company said.

Hide Ad

After a request from Aldi to ‘meet you there’, KSI responded: “Na I can’t, I’m training but glad there’s other options besides just Asda now.”

Aldi will sell Prime Hydration Drinks as a Specialbuy in all UK stores, it has announced.
Most Popular

s a Specialbuy in all UK stores, it was announced.

“Due to its popularity and limited availability, we want to ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to purchase Prime”, a spokesperson said.

Hide Ad

In some stores across the county, people have been queueing for hours this morning to get their hands on the drink.