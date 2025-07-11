Primary school memories in Chesterfield: Pupils and teachers in 24 class pictures from the 2010s

We have dug out 24 photos from our archive of primary schools across Chesterfield in the 2010s to bring back some wonderful memories of the classroom.
Have a look at this retro gallery and see if you can spot your little one, a former schoolmate – or a teacher that you remember from years gone by.
1. Hasland Infant School
New starters at Hasland Infant School in 2013. Photo: Paul David Drabble
2. St. Peter and St. Paul School
New starters at the St. Peter and St. Paul School in Chesterfield in 2017. Photo: Anne Shelley
3. William Rhodes Primary
New play area unveiled at William Rhodes Primary School after teachers fundraised and came in during the school holidays to complete it. 6 year old Bailey fletcher, Nyles Padley, 6,Ross Padley, 8, Alicia Crowe, 9, Finley Cartledge, 8 and Ellie Crowe, 10, in 2012. Photo: Marisa Cashill
4. Whitecotes Primary School
Whitecotes Primary School new starters in 2012. Photo: Marisa Cashill
