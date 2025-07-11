Primary school memories in Chesterfield: Pupils and teachers in 24 class pictures from the 2010s

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 11th Jul 2025, 14:07 BST
As we come to the end of the school year, it's a time for reflection, celebration and looking forward to the summer break.

We have dug out 24 photos from our archive of primary schools across Chesterfield in the 2010s to bring back some wonderful memories of the classroom.

Have a look at this retro gallery and see if you can spot your little one, a former schoolmate – or a teacher that you remember from years gone by.

New starters at Hasland Infant School in 2013.

1. Hasland Infant School

New starters at Hasland Infant School in 2013. Photo: Paul David Drabble

New starters at the St. Peter and St. Paul School in Chesterfield in 2017.

2. St. Peter and St. Paul School

New starters at the St. Peter and St. Paul School in Chesterfield in 2017. Photo: Anne Shelley

New play area unveiled at William Rhodes Primary School after teachers fundraised and came in during the school holidays to complete it. 6 year old Bailey fletcher, Nyles Padley, 6,Ross Padley, 8, Alicia Crowe, 9, Finley Cartledge, 8 and Ellie Crowe, 10, in 2012.

3. William Rhodes Primary

New play area unveiled at William Rhodes Primary School after teachers fundraised and came in during the school holidays to complete it. 6 year old Bailey fletcher, Nyles Padley, 6,Ross Padley, 8, Alicia Crowe, 9, Finley Cartledge, 8 and Ellie Crowe, 10, in 2012. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Whitecotes Primary School new starters in 2012.

4. Whitecotes Primary School

Whitecotes Primary School new starters in 2012. Photo: Marisa Cashill

