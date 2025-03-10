Prestigious Peak District hotel on doorstep of Chatsworth Estate crowned best place to stay in the UK in 2025
The Cavendish Hotel in the picturesque Baslow village was named the best place to stay in the UK and the Central area of England by The Times and The Sunday Times.
The 100 Best Places to Stay in the UK for 2025 guide, which has been published today, praised the venue for an ‘impressive top-to-toe refurb’ which has ‘added extra sparkle to this arty escape in the Derbyshire Dales’.
The judges have also complimented the Cavendish Hotel’s 28 ‘impressive’ bedrooms, its ‘cosy’ bar and ‘elegant’ dining room, ‘sensational food’, and ‘epic views’ of the Peak District.
The venue, which is hosted in an 18th century country house has unrivalled access to the Chatsworth estate, underwent a multi-million pound refurbishment last year.
Chatsworth’s art collection and interiors have inspired the makeover, which celebrates the highest standards of craftmanship and furniture design.
Laura Burlington, who is the Duke of Devonshire’s daughter-in-law, worked alongside the main designer Nicola Harding to bring together the best British designers and local makers.
Lady Burlington said: “Nicola has created a hotel that manages to be wonderfully comfortable and full of insights to Chatsworth and its collections.
"I hope that our guests can find much to be inspired by, and that they enjoy the wonderful Derbyshire food, craft, landscapes and welcome that await them here.”
Speaking on this year’s guide, Claire Irvin, Head of Travel of The Times and The Sunday Times, said: “The judging process for this year's Best Places To Stay awards has been as rigorous as ever, as our criteria combines with the ever-increasing importance our readers place on value for money in travel to find a shortlist worthy of their visit.
“This value is subjective – our readers covet multiple breaks across the year and are lucky to have the time and money to spend on them – however, each trip needs to be individually unique and memorable.
"And with international destinations easier than ever before to reach, UK hotels have their work cut out to compete on all levels. Luckily for us, they are rising to the challenge as never before.
“The price points of each hotel chosen may differ but they all share the same commitment to consistency and excellence our readers – and their hard-earned cash – deserve.”