Premature baby's mum thanks nursing 'angels' at Chesterfield hospital by organising fashion show fundraiser

Becky Theodoulou is organising a fashion show at Matlock Football Club on February 28, which she hopes will be attended by some of the ‘angels’ who work at the Royal’s neonatal unit.

Guests at the fashion show will include Becky’s two-year-old son Stefan, who spent the first few weeks of his life in the Chesterfield hospital.

Becky and her husband Theo, who runs Darley Dale Fish Bar, had Stefan after paying for a course of IVF following a couple of years of trying to conceive naturally. She said: “We felt so blessed when it worked first time.

Becky Theodoulou with newborn baby Stefan who arrived 11 weeks early.

"I had a great pregnancy and everything went fine then Stefan decided to arrive 11 weeks early. I was initially taken into Chesterfield hospital but then transferred to Doncaster where they had a specialist unit and he was delivered there. He was then referred back for his care to be carried on at Chesterfield.”

Baby Stefan had to be fed through his nose and have his heart monitored.

Becky, of Asker Lane, Matlock, said: "It was the worst time in my life. As a first-time mum, it’s scary enough not knowing what to expect going into motherhood but then to have your baby so premature...you have so many questions. You’re not just worrying for your baby but also for your state of mind, your wellbeing. You feel emotionally and physically drained.

"I’d come in at 7am and stay there until two or three in the morning and then drive home. If ever I had a down day the nurses, who were angels, would be there to reassure and guide me and would never do anything without consulting me. I even had a meltdown a couple of times and they moved me to a private room where I could be with Stefan skin to skin. They just pulled out all the stops.”

Becky Theodoulou and her son Stefan who arrived 11 weeks prematurely.

Her son was in hospital in Chesterfield for a month during which time Becky raised nearly £1,000 through a baby shower and donated the proceeds to the neonatal unit for equipment and bedding.

Stefan is now a big brother to eight-month-old Sofia, who was conceived naturally and reached full term. Becky said: “The two pregnancies couldn’t have been more different. Stefan is a good little boy and so gentle with his sister.”

Becky has continued to support the neonatal unit since Stefan was born. She said: “I like to take them a gift or something they can raffle off for the unit.

"I’d been to a fashion show before and wanted to do something like that so I thought I’m going to do it for neonatal.”

Stefan Theodoulou was cared for at the neonatal unit at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

The 34-year-old mum says she has been overwhelmed by the donations of raffle prizes, including a weekend in Ashbourne and meals in local restaurants.

Clothing by big names such as Next, River Island, New Look, Top Shop and Marks and Spencer will be modelled during the fshow which starts at 7pm.

Tickets cost £5 and are available from Becky on 07538 362522 or on www.facebook.com/becky.thomas.92

Becky Theodoulou has organised a fundraising fashion show in aid of Chesterfield Royal Hospital's neonatal unit which cared for her son Stefan.