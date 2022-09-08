Prayers at Chesterfield church to focus on Queen after doctors express concern

Her Majesty is currently in residence at Balmoral, the Scottish estate where she officially invited the new Prime Minister Liz Truss to form a Government on Tuesday.

However, her health has deteriorated since then and it was confirmed shortly before 1pm today (September 8) that the 96-year-old monarch is under medical supervision.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen‘s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

St Michaels Church in Brimington will be open for prayer this evening focusing on the Queen

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

St Michaels and All Angels in Brimington says prayers will focus on Her Majesty this evening following news.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson for the church said: “Keeping Her Majesty the Queen and her family in our prayers this evening.

“St Michaels will be open from 5pm-6:30pm for prayer with a particular focus upon the worrying events unfolding today.

“Gracious God, we give you thanks for the reign of your servant Elizabeth our Queen, and for the example of loving and faithful service which she has shown among us.

“Help us to follow her example of dedication and to commit our lives to you and to one another, through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”