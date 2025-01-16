Praise for ‘talented’ artist who scatters ‘beautiful’ wood carvings around popular park near Chesterfield for people to find

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 16th Jan 2025, 11:46 BST
Small wooden artwork scattered around Ringwood Park in Brimington has been bringing smiles to many faces.

Visitors to the park next to Ringwood Hall have had a pleasant surprise in recent days – as they found small wooden carvings dotted around.

Some took to social media to praise the mysterious artist for their work, sharing pictures and commenting.

Valerie Whitham said on Facebook: “What a lovely idea by someone.”

Amanda Clayton added: “Wow these are beautiful, what a kind thought this lovely person has.”

Yvonne Taylor added: “This is so so lovely.”

It soon turned out that the artwork was scattered around the park by a resident, David Dooley.

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times, David’s wife Jackie Dooley said: “Dave doesn't realise how talented he is. He sits every night whittling away on pieces of wood just practicing and because he doesn't think they’re good enough instead of throwing them he just puts them out for people to find and enjoy.”

Mrs Dooley encouraged everyone who likes the carvings to take one home and confirmed that David was hoping to create more artwork soon.

She added: “The response we have had over Facebook is wonderful. David is quite happy for anyone to take them home. He's planning on bringing more down for people to find.”

