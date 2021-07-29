Praise for Derbyshire councillor who intervened to help make garden more accessible for elderly woman

The garden area pictured before (left) and after Coun McCabe intervened (right)

Michael Sharpe said Somercotes Councillor John McCabe went ‘above and beyond the call of duty’ when he stepped in to ensure his elderly mother’s garden was maintained and accessible to use.

Futures Housing, who manage the woman’s rental property, were contacted to clear the overgrown foliage after it began to protrude onto the path and make the rear entrance unaccessible – but a month later the situation remained the same.

After exhausting all avenues, Mr Sharpe says he contacted Coun McCabe and said he “immediately used his knowledge and experience to get this situation settled.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"My mother's garden is now sorted and she's able to enjoy her later years pottering around without any trip hazards,” he added.

"Once again, huge thanks to Councillor John McCabe from Somercotes and surrounding areas, he certainly did us proud.”

The Labour Councillor says he intervened and contacted Futures Housing after Mr Sharpe received no response.

The case was then followed up, with workers quickly visiting the property thereafter to clear the garden.

Coun McCabe added: “Me and my collegue Katie Simpson who represent Somercotes are there anytime to help anybody we can and our details are on the Amber Valley Borough Council website.

"From September, me and Coun Simpson will be starting our surgery once again on the first Saturday of every month at Somercotes Parish Hall between 11am and 12pm.

"People can contact us if they have any concerns or issues and we will try our best to resolve them.”