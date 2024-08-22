Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A couple who run a community pub in the heart of a Peak District village will be handing over the reins to new management.

Lorraine and Dave Mountford of The Boat Inn at Cromford posted on social media: “After 13 wonderful years at The Boat we have decided to move on. We are very pleased to announce it will taken on by Nicola and Dave Briggs from The Greyhound whose love of community pubs stands alongside ours. We will be leaving on September 23 but we’ll be frequenting the pub and Sunday club as usual. Thank you for supporting through the years. Always in our hearts.”

Sharron Cooper commented on the pair’s announcement: “You have both been an amazing part of the community. You kept a close eye on your ‘friends’, taking meals to anyone poorly or vulnerable. Not wanting any recognition or praise … you did this out of genuine kindness. Cromford loves you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angela Read posted: “Thanks for everything from the music and community events to the quiet pints, the support through Covid was wonderful.”

Dave and Lorraine Mountford will be leaving The Boat Inn, Cromford which they have run for 13 years.

Elisabeth Stoppard wrote: “The pub was a mental health life saver during the pandemic years. The garden and the heaters were awesome. I can never thank you enough for hosting the Bonsall Riders group for a Xmas dinner outside in the garden under cover. The heaters were on, the fire pit, Xmas trees, fairy lights.. it was magical. Just like being in Santa Claus land!!”

Chris Bradley commented: “The people of Cromford and surrounds will be forever grateful that you brought the place back to life, and restored the place as the heart of the village.”