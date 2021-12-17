Postie's bid to deliver extra w-elf for Derbyshire hospice

Following the success of last year’s fundraising for a play area in Elton, Colin Swindell is donning his outfit from December 20 to Christmas Day for Ashgate Hospice .

He said: “I’ll be working around the Matlock area delivering parcels and mail, raising money for an important local charity and hopefully spreading some Christmas cheer! And looking a complete plonker as well! Please donate if you can and spread the word. Trust me, this is one hot and uncomfortable outfit to be working in - especially with the tights!”