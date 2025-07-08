A Chesterfield sub post master has spoken up as the first part of official inquiry into the Post Office Horizon scandal has been published.

The first volume of the Post Office Horizon IT enquiry has been published today (Tuesday, July 8) – with main focus on the ‘disastrous’ human impact of the scandal and compensation.

In the 162-page long report, the inquiry's chair, retired judge Sir Wyn Williams, has detailed the scale of the suffering endured by over 1000 post office operators wrongly accused of theft following serious flaws with the Horizon IT system used at post office branches.

Sir Williams has recounted how some of those affected became seriously ill, struggled with mental health problems including alcohol addiction, and faced financial impacts such as bankruptcy.

Harjinder Butoy with his wife Balbinder, his mum Satya Devi and his dad Kesar Singh,

While the scandal has been linked to four suicides, the inquiry has suggested that at least 13 people have taken their own life in connection with the incident but not all have been reported.

The volume one of the report has made 19 ‘urgent recommendations’ to support the victims with Sir William calling for ‘urgent action’ to be taken to ensure ‘full and fair compensation’ for sub-postmasters.

Harjinder Butoy, 47, from Chesterfield, a former sub post master, who spent 18 months behind bars for a crime he did not commit, has spoken up about his thoughts and hopes in connection with the Sir William’s inquiry.

The dad-of-three who was forced to declare bankruptcy, had his conviction overturned by the court in April 2021 and was promised full compensation.

But after delays to the payment, in 2023 he was reportedly told by the Post Office that he would only get half of his compensation. As of July 2025 he has only received an interim payment.

Mr Butoy said: “Compensation is not being paid out fairly and rightfully. Nobody gets the compensation paid in full, but I am hoping for at least a more reasonable and realistic offer after the inquiry.”

Mr Butoy ran Forest Side Sub Post Office in Sutton-in-Ashfield, with alongside with his wife when he was accused of theft in 2007 and convicted in 2008. Post Office was shut and the family lost their home.

After a traumatic year-and-a-half behind the bars Harjinder had to live with a false conviction for 14 years and was forced claim benefits as he struggled to find an employer.

Mr Butoy added: "The inquiry can advise the government to speed up on a conversation and start paying out compensation. But it can only advise – whether the government listen is a different story.

“So far the post office are lying again about the compensation and calling us layers. And the government just don't listen. They're not bothered.”

The second volume of Sir William’s inquiry, is set to look examine the technical issues with the IT system and look into how the Post Office handled the incident as well as the legal proceedings and the government’s response. The date of its publication has not been set yet.

Mr Butoy added: "This first volume is not the main one, it's only about victims’ impact. What I want to see after the inquiry in published in full is to tell us the truth and which individuals were responsible on the post office side.

"The police are investigating and they are are saying they're waiting for the inquiry so they can start proceeding. We want the police to start speeding up their their cases straight after the inquiry and prosecute people responsible to get some accountability for this.”