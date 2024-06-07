Popular YouTuber BeardMeatsFood takes on colossal pancake challenge at Chesterfield cafe
and live on Freeview channel 276
Adam Moran, better known as BeardMeatsFood, is a competitive eater with more than four million subscribers on his YouTube channel.
He travels the world taking on huge food challenges, and earlier this week, he visited Qoozies on Steeplegate to take on their pancake challenge.
In a post on their Instagram page, a Qoozies spokesperson said: “Look who came to visit us…
“The master of all food challenges, this eating machine popped by to test his skills on the Qoozies Pancake Challenge.
It’s not for the faint-hearted – a mega mountain of our house-made classic pancakes, Nutella, Biscoff, melted white chocolate, strawberries, blueberries, banana, milk chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, marshmallows, ice cream and whipped cream.”
The challenge costs £30, and any brave souls who decide to take it on are given 40 minutes to finish everything.
Challengers who are able to finish get their meal for free – as well as winning a Qoozies t-shirt marking their achievement.
READ THIS: Peak District cafe and restaurant on Chatsworth Estate set to open its doors again after 10 months – with new team at the helm
Before BeardMeatsFood arrived, nobody had been able to polish off the massive plate of pancakes – but he was able to finish 32 minutes and 34 seconds.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.