Popular YouTuber BeardMeatsFood takes on colossal pancake challenge at Chesterfield cafe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

YouTube sensation BeardMeatsFood took on a huge eating challenge in Chesterfield this week.

Adam Moran, better known as BeardMeatsFood, is a competitive eater with more than four million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

He travels the world taking on huge food challenges, and earlier this week, he visited Qoozies on Steeplegate to take on their pancake challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on their Instagram page, a Qoozies spokesperson said: “Look who came to visit us…

BeardMeatsFood with his victory t-shirt - marking his survival of the Qoozies pancake challenge. Credit: Qoozies

“The master of all food challenges, this eating machine popped by to test his skills on the Qoozies Pancake Challenge.

It’s not for the faint-hearted – a mega mountain of our house-made classic pancakes, Nutella, Biscoff, melted white chocolate, strawberries, blueberries, banana, milk chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, marshmallows, ice cream and whipped cream.”

The challenge costs £30, and any brave souls who decide to take it on are given 40 minutes to finish everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Challengers who are able to finish get their meal for free – as well as winning a Qoozies t-shirt marking their achievement.

BeardMeatsFood became the first person to finish the challenge. Credit: Qoozies

Before BeardMeatsFood arrived, nobody had been able to polish off the massive plate of pancakes – but he was able to finish 32 minutes and 34 seconds.