Popular YouTuber BeardMeatsFood takes on colossal pancake challenge at Chesterfield cafe

By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Jun 2024, 11:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
YouTube sensation BeardMeatsFood took on a huge eating challenge in Chesterfield this week.

Adam Moran, better known as BeardMeatsFood, is a competitive eater with more than four million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

He travels the world taking on huge food challenges, and earlier this week, he visited Qoozies on Steeplegate to take on their pancake challenge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a post on their Instagram page, a Qoozies spokesperson said: “Look who came to visit us…

BeardMeatsFood with his victory t-shirt - marking his survival of the Qoozies pancake challenge. Credit: QooziesBeardMeatsFood with his victory t-shirt - marking his survival of the Qoozies pancake challenge. Credit: Qoozies
BeardMeatsFood with his victory t-shirt - marking his survival of the Qoozies pancake challenge. Credit: Qoozies

“The master of all food challenges, this eating machine popped by to test his skills on the Qoozies Pancake Challenge.

It’s not for the faint-hearted – a mega mountain of our house-made classic pancakes, Nutella, Biscoff, melted white chocolate, strawberries, blueberries, banana, milk chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, marshmallows, ice cream and whipped cream.”

The challenge costs £30, and any brave souls who decide to take it on are given 40 minutes to finish everything.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Challengers who are able to finish get their meal for free – as well as winning a Qoozies t-shirt marking their achievement.

BeardMeatsFood became the first person to finish the challenge. Credit: QooziesBeardMeatsFood became the first person to finish the challenge. Credit: Qoozies
BeardMeatsFood became the first person to finish the challenge. Credit: Qoozies

READ THIS: Peak District cafe and restaurant on Chatsworth Estate set to open its doors again after 10 months – with new team at the helm

Before BeardMeatsFood arrived, nobody had been able to polish off the massive plate of pancakes – but he was able to finish 32 minutes and 34 seconds.

If you think you can beat his record, you can message Qoozies on their Facebook page here, or via their Instagram (@qoozies), to book a table and take on the challenge yourself. To watch the full video of the challenge, head to the BeardMeatsFood YouTube channel here.

Related topics:YouTubeChesterfieldInstagramFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.