A Clay Cross takeaway has received a one-star hygiene rating following a recent inspection.

Clay Cross Kebab and Pizza House located at Market Street received a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an inspection carried out on June 2 – which means ‘major improvement is necessary’.

A Freedom of Information Request (FOI) submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council has revealed the details of the full inspection report.

Inspectors said that the takeaway required ‘immediate improvements’ in order to comply with food safety legislation.

The report reads: “You are currently a non-compliant food business which means that you need to improve food safety standards. If you do not deal with these matters then at the next food safety visit formal action may be taken.”

Inspectors found a built-up of dirt and grease across the premises, alongside food waste and unsafe storage practices.

Walls were dirty and contaminated with grease, cobwebs and other debris. Further dirt was found on the floor, which was contaminated with food debris, waste and grease.

The sink which had visible residues, staining, and accumulated debris, was described as ‘not suitable for hygienic use’.

The extraction systems had a ‘substantial and significant build-up of grease’.

Dirt, grease and food debris were also observed on the Donner Kebab machines, and the Flat Top Grill.

The sponge and cleaning cloths were damaged and contaminated with food waste.

Cardboard boxes were stored directly on the floor, beneath equipment such as fryers. These boxes were ‘soiled with oil and debris, presenting a serious contamination and pest-harbourage risk’.

While probe thermometer were found onsite, they were in a ‘poor state of repair and they were not used’.

Food items were found without appropriate date labelling, and there was no effective stock rotation system in place.

Inspectors have also criticised management as the report found that members of staff did not hold the appropriate levels of food hygiene knowledge or could demonstrate training.

Gas safety concerns were also raised after a copy of a valid commercial gas safety certificate could not be provided at the time of the inspection.

A spokesperson for Clay Cross Kebab and Pizza House said: “Inspectors came on a bad day. We have always been a four or five star takeaway. We are awaiting a re-inspection and we are hoping for four or five stars.”