A pub which received a one-star hygiene rating has applied for re-inspection after working hard to resolve issues raised by inspectors.

Elm Tree Inn, a pub and restaurant at Mansfield Road in Heath, received a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating an inspection carried out on Tuesday, May 6 – which means ‘major improvement is necessary’.

The Freedom of Information Request (FOI) submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council has revealed the details of a full inspection report.

Inspectors found that ‘major improvement’ was necessary in the management of food safety and ‘improvement’ was necessary in hygienic food handling.

The venue was urged to ‘remove insects from light diffusers’ and a fly killer was found to be overflowing, with further concerns raised in regards to its location.

The report reads: "Relocate fly killer as over food, dishes and one in pot wash. Tray needs emptying as many insects.”

Inspectors suggested the venue should review their stock control policy after out of date items were found in the kitchen alongside not dated items.

Further concerns were raised about food safety after a salad was found ‘directly under soap dispenser’.

Inspectors said that ‘improvement’ was ‘necessary’ in cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

‘Signs of slime’ were found on the ice machine, while multiple buckets that were used to store clean utensils were found to be ‘dirty’.

Inspectors found a ‘built up of dirt’ in the sink areas – with both wash hand basins ‘obstructed and unusable’ at the time of the inspection.

The report has urged Elm Tree Inn to clean fridges, shelves, floors and doors as well as clean blue roll dispenser and handles, including fridge and tap handles.

A spokesperson for the pub said: “All the structural issues have been sorted since the inspection.

"We've been working with Marsden's environmental health officers. They've been out and assisting us to get us all up to speed with the legislation side of things.

“Unfortunately, our building is not a new build that's been built for food and catering. It was built as an old coaching house back in the 1600s so we are limited on certain things that we can do.

"We've always had issues with structural things to an extent. In the past, we've had to cover up old stone floor downstairs, which was from the original building. We've had to get the floor levelled with levelling compound.

"As of yesterday, we have reapplied for another food hygiene visit with the council.”

The local authority food safety officer has up to three months to carry out a revisit after receiving an application from a venue.