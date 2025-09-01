Popular pub near Chesterfield with one-star food hygiene rating – among 18 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, cafés and more.

1 . Latest Food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire Two Derbyshire food venues have recently received one-star food hygiene ratings.

2 . Brimington Fish Bar - three-star hygiene rating Brimington Fish Bar at High Street in Brimington was inspected on July 21 and received a three-out-of-five food hygiene score.

3 . Domino's Pizza, Chesterfield - five-star hygiene rating Domino's Pizza at Lordsmill Gate in Chesterfield has been recently awarded a food hygiene rating of five. This comes after an inspection which took place on July 22.