Popular pub near Chesterfield with one-star food hygiene rating – among 17 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.
Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required’.
A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.
A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.
Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, cafés and more.
2. The Old Poets Corner - five-star hygiene rating
The Old Poets Corner, a countryside pub, in the village of Ashover, near Chesterfield has been recently awarded a food hygiene rating of five. This comes after an inspection which took place on May 15. Photo: Google
3. Kim's Kitchen, Woodville
Kim's Kitchen, a Chinese and Cantonese takeaway at High Street in Woodville near Swadlincote, has received a five-star hygiene rating following an inspection carried out on May 15. Photo: Google
4. Royal Oak Inn, Barlborough - three-star hygiene rating
Royal Oak Inn at High Street in Barlborough was inspected on May 8 and received a three-out-of-five food hygiene score. Photo: Google
