Popular pub near Chesterfield with one-star food hygiene rating – among 17 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 13th Jun 2025, 15:17 BST
A popular pub which has received a one-star food hygiene rating is among recently issued Derbyshire food hygiene scores.

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, cafés and more.

1. Latest Food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire

The Old Poets Corner, a countryside pub, in the village of Ashover, near Chesterfield has been recently awarded a food hygiene rating of five. This comes after an inspection which took place on May 15.

2. The Old Poets Corner - five-star hygiene rating

The Old Poets Corner, a countryside pub, in the village of Ashover, near Chesterfield has been recently awarded a food hygiene rating of five. This comes after an inspection which took place on May 15. Photo: Google

Kim's Kitchen, a Chinese and Cantonese takeaway at High Street in Woodville near Swadlincote, has received a five-star hygiene rating following an inspection carried out on May 15.

3. Kim's Kitchen, Woodville

Kim's Kitchen, a Chinese and Cantonese takeaway at High Street in Woodville near Swadlincote, has received a five-star hygiene rating following an inspection carried out on May 15. Photo: Google

Royal Oak Inn at High Street in Barlborough was inspected on May 8 and received a three-out-of-five food hygiene score.

4. Royal Oak Inn, Barlborough - three-star hygiene rating

Royal Oak Inn at High Street in Barlborough was inspected on May 8 and received a three-out-of-five food hygiene score. Photo: Google

