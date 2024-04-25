Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Sunday April, 21 the Kinder Downfall fell race took place and resulted in two call outs for the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “While providing safety cover for the Kinder Downfall fell race, we dealt with two incidents at the same time.

“One was a report of a female runner with a head injury, lying on the ground on the race route between Edale Cross and Tunstead Clough.

Two runners who competed in the Kinder Downfall race and both got injured were determined to finish the event after being helped by Kinder Mountain Rescue Team. Phot submitted

“Kinder 3 were stationed at Edale Cross to deal with this kind of situation and so set off to investigate.”On route to head injury casualty, Kinder Mountain Rescue Team came across a female runner in pain with significant damage to both knees and a wrist injury after a series of falls.

It was initially unclear if she could walk off and the team thought that a stretcher evacuation may be needed.

Kinder MRT received a number of differing messages from various sources including fell runners, passing walkers and a formal callout from the police.

This, they said made it difficult to understand where the two different casualties were located and to assess their injuries.

The spokesperson said: “Fortunately this potentially very serious situation resolved in a relatively straightforward manner.

“The lady with the head injury was able to walk down to Tunstead Clough helped by other fell runners, where she was met by a team vehicle.

“She was driven to Hayfield, where she was assessed by a team casualty carer and then advised to go to A&E for a check up.

“The lady with the injured knees was able to walk herself off the hill after treatment from the team. Both ladies were very determined to finish the race under their own steam.”

Runner Anna Wildman reached out to thank the volunteers on Facebook.

She said: “Thank you so much for helping me out.

“I have had a thorough check up at the hospital and am back home now stitched back up with my crutches.