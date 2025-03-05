Popular Peak District pub honoured to be named 'Community Sustainability Hero' at National Pub Aid Awards

The George in Castleton has been crowned Community Sustainability Hero Pub at National Pub Aid Awards second year in a row.

John and Vicky Judson, who run the pub, travelled all the way to London to attend the award ceremony held in the Houses of Commons yesterday (Tuesday, March 4) and were humbled to lift the trophy once again.

The Pub Aid’s UK Community Sustainability Hero Award recognises pubs which go above and beyond to protect the environment and offer innovative sustainable solutions for its community.

The George won the award for the first time last year, alongside Community Hero Special Award.

In a joint statement Vicky and John said: “A huge thank you to PubAid for an incredible evening, we’re absolutely honoured to have defended our Community Hero Sustainability Award, becoming champions once again! Winning in 2024 was special, but to do it again in 2025 is truly humbling.

"It was fantastic to hear so many stories about the inspirational winners across all the award categories. Hearing about the amazing work being done in pubs across the country was truly inspiring, what a brilliant showcase of the power of every community!

“Massive respect to The Three Moles your commitment to sustainability is incredible, and this category has no real losers. We’re all working towards a better pub and future, and that’s something to celebrate.

“To our amazing team at The George, this award belongs to you. Your hard work, passion, and dedication day in and day out make all the difference.

Vicky Judson and John Judson are the helm of the pub and work closely with the head chef Ben Somerton and Jessica Vernon who runs the front of house.

“And finally but definitely not least to our wonderful customers and locals, thank you for your unwavering support. Our little community pub wouldn’t be what it is without you!

“Here’s to raising a glass to sustainability, community, and the future of great pubs!”

The George has sustainability at its heart – with Vicky and John running Kitchen Garden and No Dig Allotment to grow fresh produce for the pub.

To reduce food waste, John and Vicky use any extra produce to make jams, chutneys, sauces and flavoured liqueurs. Any excess herbs are dehydrated to be used as dry goods.

Vicky and John Judson pride themselves on a wide range of sustainable solutions from local produce to waste management.

To make the pub even more sustainable, the pair invested in a waste composter machine which is used to process food waste and convert it into compost later reused to grow fresh produce at the Kitchen Garden.

To further reduce waste, John uses solar powered kiln to slump used wine and spirit bottles into unique serving dishes.

The couple has recently launched a No Dig Allotment set to enhance biodiversity and produce more freshly grown vegetables and herbs for The George.