Popular north Derbyshire restaurant owner's plan to extend premises
The owner of a popular restaurant in a north Derbyshire town is applying for planning permission to extend the premises.
An application for a front extension to the single storey building at 55 Town End, Bolsover, has been submitted to the district council. A supporting letter says: “The restaurant is very popular at the weekend due to its town centre location and customers are often turned away due to lack of space.”
If the extension for the current 26-cover restaurant is approved, the premises could accommodate double the number of customers.
The restaurant is not named on the application but an online search shows that Desi Aroma, which specialises in Indian cuisine, operates on the site.